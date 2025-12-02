Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Sells 2,810 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd cut its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,279 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.11.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.26, for a total value of $340,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 98,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,368,277.42. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total value of $60,211.80. Following the sale, the director owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,230 shares of company stock worth $5,186,732. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $309.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $84.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.51. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $376.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.