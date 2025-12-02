Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Shares Acquired by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXON. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 96.2% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 51 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $532.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $653.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $725.45. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52-week low of $469.24 and a 52-week high of $885.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.45, a P/E/G ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.46). Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The firm had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 77 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $58,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 15,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,402,280. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.88, for a total value of $3,569,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 93,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,813,456.96. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 38,622 shares of company stock worth $26,439,364 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXON. Northland Securities set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Axon Enterprise from $840.00 to $610.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $860.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $870.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.00.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

