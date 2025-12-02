MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $415.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $320.00 to $415.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.19% from the stock’s current price.

MDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on MongoDB from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.94.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDB

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB opened at $328.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $333.51 and its 200 day moving average is $268.89. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $140.78 and a fifty-two week high of $385.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.58 and a beta of 1.45.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $628.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.98 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.15, for a total transaction of $8,003,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,079,316 shares in the company, valued at $345,543,017.40. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.93, for a total value of $384,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,322.44. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,173 shares of company stock valued at $29,484,646. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in MongoDB by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 30.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 22.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.