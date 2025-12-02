HSBC Issues Positive Forecast for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Price

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at HSBC from $335.00 to $370.00 in a report released on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GOOGL. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho set a $325.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Arete increased their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.98.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $317.69 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $328.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $270.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $168,036.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,750.96. This represents a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $32,681.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,253,567.20. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,072 shares of company stock valued at $58,074,027. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.3% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 891,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,646,000 after acquiring an additional 60,861 shares during the last quarter. Payne Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Payne Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $3,714,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 18,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 65.2% in the third quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 10,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

