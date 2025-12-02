Bank of America Has Lowered Expectations for Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock Price

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Bank of America from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 44.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.54.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. Janux Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.73 and a 1-year high of $71.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 2.82.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Janux Therapeutics news, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 16,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $500,949.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,098.34. This represents a 16.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 2,402.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 704.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 175.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

