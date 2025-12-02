BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Research analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $96.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 26.41% from the company’s current price.

LEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lennar from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lennar from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.77.

NYSE LEN opened at $130.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.47. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $98.42 and a fifty-two week high of $175.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.14). Lennar had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 7.72%.The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its position in Lennar by 8.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 2.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lennar by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

