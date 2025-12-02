Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $286.00 Price Target at Argus

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Argus from $290.00 to $286.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LOW. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $325.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays set a $267.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.08.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $244.76 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $206.38 and a 12 month high of $280.64. The firm has a market cap of $137.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,145,891.60. This represents a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,133.74. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $1,773,624,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $681,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,204,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,056,585,000 after buying an additional 2,122,622 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $517,218,000 after buying an additional 1,388,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tableaux LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,884,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.