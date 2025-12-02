Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Equities researchers at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.88.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $68.16 on Tuesday. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $89.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $292.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.93 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.45%.The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Synaptics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 89,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 35,705 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

