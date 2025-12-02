MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $440.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $400.00 to $440.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus set a $375.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $440.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MongoDB from $365.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.06.

Get MongoDB alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDB

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $417.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -426.23 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.89. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $140.78 and a fifty-two week high of $404.99.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.53. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.54%.The firm had revenue of $628.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter Thomas Killalea sold 20,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.87, for a total transaction of $6,437,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,147.91. This trade represents a 38.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.52, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,055,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,245,572.32. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 90,173 shares of company stock valued at $29,484,646 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 181.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 562,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,586,000 after purchasing an additional 362,705 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 11.8% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Triton Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 875.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.