Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $69.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day moving average is $55.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,453,722.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,523.97. This represents a 22.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $858,112.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,730. The trade was a 46.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 90.6% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2,280.8% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

