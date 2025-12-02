Westerkirk Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 84,300 NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 84,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,989,000. NIKE accounts for 0.7% of Westerkirk Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 952.6% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 53.1% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 16,150 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,753.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,980.92. The trade was a 308.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. Weiss Ratings lowered NIKE from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. KeyCorp set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $65.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $82.44.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.10%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.