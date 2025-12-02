Westerkirk Capital Inc. Purchases New Shares in AT&T Inc. $T

Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $5,266,758,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,228,655,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,072,128,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177,874 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 30,527.5% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,959,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Scotiabank set a $30.25 price target on AT&T and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $182.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.