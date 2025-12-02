Westerkirk Capital Inc. Invests $6.75 Million in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,746,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Westerkirk Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 396.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.55 and a 200 day moving average of $100.55. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $100.74.

