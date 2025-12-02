Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA is Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 2.5% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $19,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Trading Up 4.4%
NYSE:BABA opened at $164.27 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $192.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.18. The company has a market capitalization of $391.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on BABA
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alibaba Group
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- These Are the Hottest Upgrades From the Q3 Reporting Cycle
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Fossil Stock Is Quietly Surging—Insiders Just Made Big Bets
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Why Bitcoin ETFs Like IBIT May Be Set to Surge in 2026
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.