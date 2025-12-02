Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA is Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 2.5% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $19,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 4.4%

NYSE:BABA opened at $164.27 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $192.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.18. The company has a market capitalization of $391.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $195.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.89.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

