Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Cuts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd cut its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.0% in the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at $62,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $249.34 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.35 and a 1 year high of $264.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.99. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Arete upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.65.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.95, for a total value of $97,683.30. Following the sale, the director owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,840.20. The trade was a 13.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total transaction of $239,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,822.57. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,421 shares of company stock valued at $588,612 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

