Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Takes $285,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $3,484,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,814.30. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 149,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $24,577,509.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $105,410,476.14. This represents a 18.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,065,892 shares of company stock valued at $173,869,312 over the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.6%

PLTR opened at $167.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.30. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.20 billion, a PE ratio of 398.80, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

