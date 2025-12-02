90,000 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Purchased by Seven Grand Managers LLC

Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 90,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,404.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,834,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,105,396,000 after acquiring an additional 73,596,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,443.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,679,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,130,866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,144,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,317.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,651,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406,181 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,820.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,116,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,272,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $974,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ORLY. Argus initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $109.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $354,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,190. This represents a 42.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,375. This represents a 27.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,980 shares of company stock worth $882,335. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $101.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.87. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

