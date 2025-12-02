Pinkerton Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Pinkerton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,223,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,540,000 after purchasing an additional 838,530 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the first quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Coast Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 43.0% during the first quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Merck & Co., Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.06.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP David Michael Williams sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $720,044.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,475.02. This represents a 25.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of MRK opened at $101.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.00. The company has a market cap of $252.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $105.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.930-8.980 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 44.91%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

