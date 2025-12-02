Pinkerton Wealth LLC Has $2.99 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Pinkerton Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,797 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,707,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,823,625,000 after acquiring an additional 377,657 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intuit by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,537,435,000 after purchasing an additional 649,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,423,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,042,107,000 after purchasing an additional 115,721 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,472,266,000 after purchasing an additional 358,328 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,268,830,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $631.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $662.19 and its 200 day moving average is $707.00. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $175.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 32.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intuit from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Intuit from $900.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research cut Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $798.20.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,792.70. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,203 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

