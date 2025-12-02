Pinkerton Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 4,820 Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Pinkerton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,587,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,293,000 after acquiring an additional 650,775 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,381,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 71,500.0% during the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,845,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,900,134,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Snowflake from $276.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.31.

SNOW stock opened at $252.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.10 and a 52-week high of $280.67.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $11,318,499.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,931,808.60. This represents a 58.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $2,634,219.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 241,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,986,649.88. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 211,305 shares of company stock valued at $50,590,799 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

