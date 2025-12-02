Antero Midstream Corporation $AM is RR Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

RR Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,811,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 435,000 shares during the period. Antero Midstream makes up 8.3% of RR Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. RR Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $34,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Antero Midstream by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 277.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 6,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.88. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $294.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.30 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 40.07%.The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 91.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

