Isthmus Partners LLC Invests $324,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $821,888,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $293,928,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,797,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,822,000 after purchasing an additional 415,982 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 24,625.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,913,000 after purchasing an additional 342,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,723,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,607,453,000 after purchasing an additional 335,955 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total transaction of $373,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,625,817.25. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $253.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $258.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $263.77.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $247.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.66 and a 1-year high of $278.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.49 and its 200 day moving average is $253.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.46%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

