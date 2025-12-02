Isthmus Partners LLC Trims Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Isthmus Partners LLC lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,282 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 1.8% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $15,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $1,035,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,053,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,145 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 51,457 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $773,627,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.8% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 373,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,332,000 after purchasing an additional 208,118 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.3%

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $111.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.27 and a 200 day moving average of $101.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $113.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.59%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

