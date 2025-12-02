Isthmus Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $9,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.2% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 57,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after buying an additional 45,470 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 242,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,566,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,809 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial set a $90.00 price target on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of BAH stock opened at $82.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.90. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 52 week low of $79.23 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 7.06%.The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski bought 23,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,014,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 687,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,224,491.70. The trade was a 3.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

