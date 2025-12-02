Pinkerton Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Pinkerton Wealth LLC lowered its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,486 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. Pinkerton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 63,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 231.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the second quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 40,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 282.4% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 139,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after acquiring an additional 102,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $111.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $113.74. The company has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.86%.The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 27th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.