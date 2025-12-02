VestGen Advisors LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

VestGen Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $57.21 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.66.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

