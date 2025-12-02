Viper Energy Inc. $VNOM Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the second quarter worth $20,399,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 33.9% in the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP grew its stake in Viper Energy by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 65,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Viper Energy by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,243,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,337,000 after purchasing an additional 537,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 36.9% during the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 34,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 9,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNOM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Viper Energy from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Viper Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Viper Energy from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

Viper Energy Price Performance

Shares of VNOM opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34. Viper Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 20.62%.The business had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.