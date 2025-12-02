Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 652,139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,214,757,000 after purchasing an additional 83,702,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $2,721,477,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $1,362,232,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 14,194.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,722,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $532,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $41,456,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,128,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,052,783.75. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CVX shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chevron from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. HSBC set a $169.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.16.

Chevron Trading Up 0.9%

CVX opened at $152.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.90 and a 200 day moving average of $151.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $307.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.20%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

