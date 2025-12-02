Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,216 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 82.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 480.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.85.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $224.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.74 and a 200 day moving average of $207.31. The company has a market cap of $397.34 billion, a PE ratio of 107.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.39 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 524.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

