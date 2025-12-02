Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,589 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claret Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $320,000. VestGen Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 34,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,726,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of ROP stock opened at $443.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $435.42 and a 52-week high of $595.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $522.01.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.34%.The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.62 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $452.23 per share, with a total value of $4,522,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 97,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,006,953.53. This represents a 11.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley purchased 1,200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $450.71 per share, with a total value of $540,852.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,195,710.64. This trade represents a 7.07% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird set a $592.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $670.00 to $575.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.