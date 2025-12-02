Bentley Systems, Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th.

Bentley Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bentley Systems to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of BSY opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $375.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.57 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1,529.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 682.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

