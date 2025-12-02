Lido Advisors LLC Raises Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 198.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,034 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 75.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 55.0% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 100.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.57.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock opened at $208.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.90. The firm has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.60 and a 1 year high of $214.93.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $64.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

