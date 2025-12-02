NBW Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,053 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 2.7% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,604 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 2.7%

NYSE:MCD opened at $303.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $303.74 and its 200-day moving average is $304.08. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $276.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $216.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total transaction of $3,945,716.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,734.52. The trade was a 74.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total value of $977,094.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,832.16. This trade represents a 34.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,463 shares of company stock worth $10,234,351. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $322.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.57.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

