NBW Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for about 1.2% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.77.

In related news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $1,266,927.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,889.52. This represents a 34.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,973,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,678.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,782 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,814. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock opened at $100.94 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.98 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.24.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

