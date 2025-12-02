NBW Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 477 Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

NBW Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $36,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 251.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $438.79 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $526.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $101.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.26.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.84 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491.04. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.50.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

