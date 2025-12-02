2,989 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Acquired by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 86.1% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of CL stock opened at $79.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $74.54 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Colgate-Palmolive

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.