Griffon Corporation $GFF Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Griffon were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GFF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Griffon by 118.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Griffon by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,828,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 667,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,740,000 after buying an additional 59,797 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 23.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $74.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.43. Griffon Corporation has a 52 week low of $63.92 and a 52 week high of $84.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $662.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.47 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 144.21% and a net margin of 2.78%.The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Griffon has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Griffon Corporation will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

GFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Griffon in a report on Monday, November 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Griffon from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Griffon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

