Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,083,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total value of $1,142,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 223,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,956,523.52. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.29, for a total transaction of $307,050.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,176.42. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 17,673 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,005 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 0.5%

Progressive stock opened at $227.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $199.90 and a 1 year high of $292.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.04 and its 200-day moving average is $245.89. The company has a market cap of $133.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Progressive from $246.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Progressive from $268.00 to $261.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Progressive from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PGR

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.