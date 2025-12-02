Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Stock Position Raised by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,872 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 0.6% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $22,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $2,569,260,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $1,715,899,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,335,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,115,025,000 after purchasing an additional 670,302 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 26.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,819,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,396,496,000 after purchasing an additional 584,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 20.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,393,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,680,922,000 after buying an additional 566,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,136,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,150. This represents a 81.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $2,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,850. This trade represents a 37.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,804 shares of company stock worth $48,043,866. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. HSBC increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $644.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $599.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.28.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $567.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $508.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The company has a market cap of $203.39 billion, a PE ratio of 75.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

