abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL Shares Acquired by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 40,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 83,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

