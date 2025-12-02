WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 31,162 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 269.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,162 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Painted Porch Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% in the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average of $73.70. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $75.15.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

