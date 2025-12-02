WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 16,603 Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF $JAVA

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 429,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,603 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $28,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,865,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,189,000 after purchasing an additional 434,807 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,069,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,067,000 after buying an additional 265,790 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,162,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,411,000 after buying an additional 730,436 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,203,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,809,000 after buying an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,192,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,099,000 after buying an additional 66,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAVA opened at $70.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -77.78 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.07. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $71.38.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.