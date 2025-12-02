WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF $MDYV

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 488.7% during the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3,903.8% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $84.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.53. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $65.86 and a 12-month high of $86.65.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.