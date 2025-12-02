Analyzing Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) and Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) and Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Colruyt has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interparfums has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Colruyt alerts:

Dividends

Colruyt pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Interparfums pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Interparfums pays out 62.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Interparfums has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Interparfums is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colruyt 1 1 0 0 1.50 Interparfums 0 2 5 1 2.88

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Colruyt and Interparfums, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Interparfums has a consensus target price of $121.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.70%. Given Interparfums’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Interparfums is more favorable than Colruyt.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Colruyt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Interparfums shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.7% of Interparfums shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Colruyt and Interparfums’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colruyt N/A N/A N/A Interparfums 11.03% 16.45% 11.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Colruyt and Interparfums”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colruyt $11.77 billion 0.40 $362.36 million N/A N/A Interparfums $1.46 billion 1.77 $164.36 million $5.11 15.82

Colruyt has higher revenue and earnings than Interparfums.

Summary

Interparfums beats Colruyt on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colruyt

(Get Free Report)

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations. It also provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, maintains, and finances wind energy projects. The company offers its products and services under the Bike Republic, Bio-Planet, Boni Selection, Collect&Go, Colruyt Group Academy, Colruyt Lowest Prices, Colruyt Prix Qualité, Cru, DATS 24, Dreambaby, Dreamland, Everyday, Graindor, Kangourou, Okay, Spar Colruyt Group, Xtra, Jims, Newpharma, The Fashion Society, Codifrance, Colex, Solucious, Spar For You, and Symeta Hybrid brands. It provides its products and services to wholesalers, commercial customers, and affiliated independent merchants, as well as schools, care homes, the hospitality sector, etc. The company was formerly known as Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV and changed its name to Colruyt Group N.V. in October 2023. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Halle, Belgium.

About Interparfums

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T. Dupont, Van Cleef & Arpels, Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Donna Karan, DKNY, Emanual Ungaro, Ferragamo, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, MCM, Oscar de la Renta, Ungaro, and Roberto Cavalli brands, as well as French Connection, Intimate, and Dunhill, Lacoste names. It sells its products to department stores, perfumeries, specialty stores, duty free shops, and domestic and international wholesalers, and distributors, as well as through e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Jean Philippe Fragrances, Inc. and changed its name to Inter Parfums, Inc. in July 1999. Inter Parfums, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.