iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB Shares Acquired by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 423,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.3% of WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $19,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 313,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 68,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.28. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $47.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.1566 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

