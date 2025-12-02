WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,754 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 63.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 440,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,492,000 after purchasing an additional 171,535 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 421,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,347,000 after purchasing an additional 31,508 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 129.6% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 103,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 58,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 447,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,911,000 after purchasing an additional 49,768 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of AVEM opened at $76.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.84. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.52 and a twelve month high of $78.76. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

