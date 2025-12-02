Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 75.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 51 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 82 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $491.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $419.00 and a twelve month high of $595.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $537.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $530.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDY. Barclays decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $606.00 to $584.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.29.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

