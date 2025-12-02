WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 12,378 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,378 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $14,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,505,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,685 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,230,000 after acquiring an additional 897,944 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,345,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,888,000 after purchasing an additional 675,521 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,771,000. Finally, First International Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,574,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHQ opened at $74.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.61 and its 200-day moving average is $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.03.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

