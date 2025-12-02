WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 9,032 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $10,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $786,000. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 107,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Trustmark Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 31.4% during the second quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 63.7% in the second quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 274.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 16,609 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $102.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.22 and a 200 day moving average of $101.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $80.60 and a 12 month high of $109.15.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

