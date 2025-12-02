XTX Topco Ltd Cuts Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.40.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $83.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.21. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.55 and a 12 month high of $126.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.34.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.62 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.18%.

Insider Transactions at Cal-Maine Foods

In other news, insider Keira L. Lombardo acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.36 per share, with a total value of $258,608.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,241.68. This represents a 298.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

